Advertisement

Bush Brothers reaches settlement after death of employee

(WOWT)
By Molly Gardner
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Wis. (WEAU) -An Eau Claire County company has reached a settlement with the occupational safety and health administration over the death of an employee last year.

According to an informal settlement agreement from OSHA, Bush Brothers and company in Augusta has agreed to pay a fine of $10,931.

In July 2020, the Augusta Police Department responded to a medical emergency at Bush Brothers where a 58-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The citation from OSHA says two nylon totes each containing two thousand pounds of beans were stacked on top of each other and were not secured to prevent tipping.  The employee was  crushed when a tote fell on her.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One count of first degree reckless homicide is filed today against a Menomonie man tied to the...
Homicide investigation opened in Dunn County after six-week-old dies
Chippewa Falls woman enters guilty plea, accused of murder for hire
An Eau Claire man who was shot by police in 2015, after resisting arrest, has filed a lawsuit...
Eau Claire man shot by police in 2015 files lawsuit
Jarel Flory
Chetek man taken into custody after month long child pornography investigation
The site of the proposed Sonnentag Centre in Eau Claire, Wis.
Sonnentag Centre construction to start this year

Latest News

The Hunger Task Force of La Crosse joins forces with the Salvation Army to host Food...
Non-profits partner in holding monthly Food Distribution Days
An Eau Claire man who was shot by police in 2015, after resisting arrest, has filed a lawsuit...
Lawsuit filed in case of man shot by Eau Claire Police in 2015
Aaron Johnson
Family of missing Hayward man still searching for answers
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ FOUR
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ FOUR