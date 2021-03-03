Bush Brothers reaches settlement after death of employee

AUGUSTA, Wis. (WEAU) -An Eau Claire County company has reached a settlement with the occupational safety and health administration over the death of an employee last year.

According to an informal settlement agreement from OSHA, Bush Brothers and company in Augusta has agreed to pay a fine of $10,931.

In July 2020, the Augusta Police Department responded to a medical emergency at Bush Brothers where a 58-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The citation from OSHA says two nylon totes each containing two thousand pounds of beans were stacked on top of each other and were not secured to prevent tipping. The employee was crushed when a tote fell on her.

