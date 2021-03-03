Advertisement

Edey helps No. 23 Purdue hold off No. 25 Wisconsin 73-69

Purdue guard Jaden Ivey (23) comes from behind to block the shot of Wisconsin forward Aleem...
Purdue guard Jaden Ivey (23) comes from behind to block the shot of Wisconsin forward Aleem Ford (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Tuesday, March 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)(Michael Conroy | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) - Freshman Zach Edey scored a season-high 21 points and Jaden Ivey added 18 as No. 23 Purdue held on for a 73-69 victory over No. 25 Wisconsin. The Boilermakers have won four straight and five of their last six. Ben Davison led the Badgers with 15 points Wisconsin has lost five straight at Mackey Arena where it is 4-42 all-time. But it was Edey’s late charge that helped Purdue maintain its dominance. After scoring nine straight points for Purdue in the second half, the Boilermakers neve trailed again. They closed it out at the free-throw line.

