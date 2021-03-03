Advertisement

Family of missing Hayward man still searching for answers

Aaron Johnson
Aaron Johnson(weau)
By Jessica Mendoza
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - 34 year-old Aaron Johnson has been missing for five months.

“A month before he disappeared he started to change, maybe there was some substance abuse,” said Johnson’s wife Amanda Thayer.

Since his disappearance from Rusk County on October 11th, there have been few clues for his wife and the rest of his family to hold onto.

“On December 2nd, his truck was found in the Glue Hills on the fire lane in Bruce Wisconsin … and then on December 15th or 16th a citizen posted a photo of Aaron walking in his undergarments and that person was the last to ever see him,” said Thayer.

The photo, confirmed by Thayer to be her husband, was taken the day after he went missing. Yet still nothing close to answers.

Johnson’s mother, Kerry Haack told WEAU,

“There’s a lot of loose ends there’s a lot of unanswered questions”

Before his disappearance, Haack says Johnson would call her everyday.

“It’s kind of like one of those nagging dull headaches that never goes away or chronic pain. It’s always there it’s like my soul is ripped in half. A part of me is missing with him,” Haack said.

According to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, several agencies have helped with the search for Johnson. Thayer has been using social media to spread awareness of the search for her husband and says the physical searches will likely pick up again in the spring.

“Some days I’ll be like okay he’s alive and I’ll keep looking for him and I get this little bit of hope that I hold onto every day. That’s all I hope is hope and the Lord and other days i’ll feel like what if he’s passed and I don’t even know? I just want to bring him home and put him in peace or bring him home and get him help for a better life,” said Thayer.

Thayer and Haack both say the hardest part is all of the unknown.

The Rusk County Sheriff’s Department says they welcome any tips on this case. Click here for more details on Johnson’s case. Or call 715-532-8504 to report information or a tip.

