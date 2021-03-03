High school bowlers from Eau Claire prepare for state competition

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - With state competition held in March, high school bowlers were one of few winter activities that were not cancelled last year. It’s that time again this season and there are three area bowlers preparing for their trip to state.

16 schools in West Central Wisconsin make up the Wisconsin High School Bowling District 10. As the regular season comes to an end, or 324 frames later, District 10 has a tie for first place and both bowlers coming out of Eau Claire schools.

“It’s the first time we have had a co-champion tied for first place it hasn’t happened before,” said Tylor Chamberlain, Memorial’s head bowling coach. Jacob Munz representing Memorial, and Trae Henrichsmeyer is bowling for North. Although the two are rivals by nature, they see each other more as allies.

“I’ve been friends with him for a few years now and it was funny because we were seeing who would beat each other the whole year and then we ended up tying. He had me by quite a few at the end of the season and they I ended up doing well the last few weeks,” said Henrichsmeyer.

“Even though we go to different schools we are still friends,” Munz said.

Both coaches agree, their teams push each other to get better from across town. “I can whole heartedly say that Eau Claire North isn’t a rivalry to us its more of an alliance its more of a friendship we have with the kids,” Chamberlain says.

“We still compete against one another but yeah its basically everybody is friends everybody is egging each other on and pushing each other to do better,” said North’s coach Branden Nall.

The co-champions will be heading down to Green Bay this weekend for the state competition. Munz’s teammates at Memorial also qualified for the trip to compete as a team. It’s the first time in five years, and senior Austin Gretslock’s first trip to state.

“I still haven’t felt like it’s there yet I think that the feelings will start coming once we get in Tylor’s car and start driving there when we hit the road and then sun is going down and it’s all laid out right in front of us,” Gretslock said.

The competition kicks off on Friday with championships set for Sunday.

