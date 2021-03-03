Lawsuit filed in case of man shot by Eau Claire Police in 2015

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Eau Claire’s Deputy City Attorney says the shooting of a man shot by police in 2015 was justified, and is confident a pending civil lawsuit against the city will be decided in the city’s favor.

The lawsuit was filed by Tyler Holte. He was shot after officers say he resisted arrest.

Court documents show Holte was having a mental health crisis when he was shot two times by Eau Claire Police Officer Hunter Braatz.

Holte and his attorney recently filed a civil suit for monetary compensation.

Wednesday, Deputy City Attorney Doug Hoffer says law enforcement officers acted accordingly in this incident.

“We believe the evidence demonstrates that officers handled the situation appropriately and we look forward to continuing to vigorously defend the actions of the City of Eau Claire Police Department.”

Holte’s case is tentatively scheduled for a civil trial this August.

Hoffer adds it’s rare for the City of Eau Claire to face these kinds of lawsuits.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.