Red Cross Month-Blood Services

American Red Cross News Release and Blood Donation Opportunities:

A year ago, many things in the world paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But the need for blood never stopped. Today blood donations are just as essential, and the American Red Cross urges individuals who are healthy to make an appointment to donate blood.

For patients in the emergency room, fighting cancer or coping with a life-threatening illness, help can’t wait. Their health is reliant on the selfless generosity of blood donors. However, the blood supply continues to face challenges from the ongoing pandemic and extreme winter weather that impacted much of the U.S. last month.

More donors, especially those with type O blood, are needed now to ensure that patients have lifesaving blood products available for emergencies and everyday medical treatments.

March is Red Cross Month, and the Red Cross is celebrating blood, platelet and plasma donors for stepping up to meet the constant need for blood amid the pandemic. In thanks for being a vital part of the organization’s lifesaving mission, all who come to give March 15-26 will receive an exclusive Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.

Important COVID-19 information for donors

The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether an individual developed COVID-19 symptoms. Testing may also identify the presence of antibodies developed after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. Red Cross antibody tests will be helpful to identify individuals who have COVID-19 antibodies and may now help current coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions. Convalescent plasma is a type of blood donation collected from COVID-19 survivors that have antibodies that may help patients who are actively fighting the virus. Plasma from whole blood donations that test positive for high levels of COVID-19 antibodies may be used to help COVID-19 patients.

COVID-19 antibody test results will be available within one to two weeks in the Red Cross Blood Donor App or donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org. A positive antibody test result does not confirm infection or immunity. The Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose illness, referred to as a diagnostic test. To protect the health and safety of Red Cross staff and donors, it is important that individuals who do not feel well or believe they may be ill with COVID-19 postpone donation.

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions- including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities March 15-31

WI

Barron

Barron

2/25/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Barron Electric Cooperative, 1434 State Hwy 25

3/15/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Community Center, 800 Memorial Dr

Cameron

2/25/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Cameron Senior Citizens Center, 512 W Main Street

Chetek

3/25/2021: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Chetek Weyerhaeuser High School, 1001 Knapp St

Cumberland

3/16/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Cumberland, 1225 Veterans Street

Prairie Farm

2/22/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Community Center, 115 N River Ave

Rice Lake

2/25/2021: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Knights of Columbus Rice Lake, 1121 Nunn Ave.

_______________

Burnett

Danbury

3/17/2021: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Swiss Town Hall, 7551 Main St

Grantsburg

3/9/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., T-Dawgs Grill and Conference Center, 429 East State Road 70

Siren

3/24/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Northwoods Crossing/Adventure Church, 23985 WI 35

_______________

Chippewa

Chippewa Falls

3/4/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Hallie Optimist, 13033 30th Avenue

3/12/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Chippewa Valley Bible Church, 531 E. South Ave.

Cornell

3/23/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Our Savior’s Lutheran Church Cornell, 210 S Sixth Street

Holcombe

3/22/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Lake Holcombe Town Hall, 26179 275th St.

Stanley

3/8/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Our Savior’s Lutheran Church Stanley, 147 E 4th Avenue

_______________

Dunn

Boyceville

3/2/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church Boyceville, 1039 Nordveien Drive

Colfax

2/24/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Viking Bowl and Lounge, N 8590 WI 40

Downsville

3/19/2021: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., New Hope Lutheran Church, N2698 460th St.

Menomonie

2/24/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., The Mabel Tainter Theater, 205 Main St E, Menomonie

3/1/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Menomonie United Methodist Church, 2703 Bongey Dr

3/15/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1100 9th Street East

_______________

Eau Claire

Altoona

3/24/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Red Cross, 3728 Spooner Ave.

Eau Claire

2/21/2021: 8:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

2/22/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

2/23/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Brewing Projekt, 1807 N Oxford Ave

2/23/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

2/24/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

2/26/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

2/27/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

2/28/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

3/1/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

3/2/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

3/3/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

3/5/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

3/6/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

3/7/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

3/8/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

3/9/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

3/10/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

3/12/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

3/13/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

3/14/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

3/15/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

3/16/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

3/17/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

3/19/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

3/20/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

3/21/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

3/22/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

3/22/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. James the Greater Catholic Church, 2502 11th St

3/23/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

3/23/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hope Lutheran Church Eau Claire, 2226 Eddy Lane

3/24/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

3/26/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

3/27/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave

Fall Creek

3/17/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Raymond Of Parish, E10455 Mallard Road

_______________

Pepin

Durand

3/8/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Durand Masonic Community Center, 203 W Main St

_______________

Pierce

Ellsworth

2/22/2021: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Pierce County Fairgrounds, 364 N Maple

3/19/2021: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Zion Covenant Church Ellsworth, 210 N Beulah St

Elmwood

3/3/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Elmwood High School, 213 South Scott Street

Prescott

3/17/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Prescott High School, 1010 Dexter St

River Falls

3/11/2021: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., American Legion Post 121 River Falls, 701 N Main

3/12/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., American Legion Post 121 River Falls, 701 N Main

3/18/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., River Falls Library, 140 Union Street

Spring Valley

2/26/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Spring Valley Area Ambulance, S407 Newman Avenue

_______________

Polk

Clayton

3/11/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Clayton School, 221 Prentice Street South

Dresser

2/23/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Bethesda Lutheran Church Dresser, 1947 110th Ave

Osceola

2/22/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Hope Evangelical Free Church, 933 248th street

3/22/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., MidWestOne Bank, 304 N Cascade St

_______________

Rusk

Ladysmith

2/26/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Our Lady Sorrows Catholic School, 105 Washington Ave E

3/2/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Indianhead Community Action Agency, 1000 College Ave W,

3/18/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., St John’s Lutheran Church Ladysmith, 515 College Ave W

Sheldon

3/25/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Community Center, Corner Main and V V

_______________

Saint Croix

Baldwin

3/16/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 1350 Florence

Glenwood City

3/4/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 615 Maple St.

Hudson

2/22/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., YMCA Hudson, 2211 Vine St.

2/26/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Hudson House Grand Hotel, 1616 Crest View Drive

3/5/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., YMCA Hudson, 2211 Vine St.

3/9/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Snap Fitness, 824 Carmichael Rd.

3/11/2021: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 502 County Rd UU

3/26/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Citizens State Bank, 375 Stageline Rd.

New Richmond

3/1/2021: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Faith Community, 1040 Paperjack Dr.

Somerset

3/24/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Bridge Church, 701 Rivard St.

_______________

Sawyer

Hayward

3/18/2021: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Joseph Catholic Church, 10586 N Dakota Ave

3/19/2021: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Joseph Catholic Church, 10586 N Dakota Ave

_______________

Washburn

Birchwood

3/22/2021: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church Birchwood, 501 E Chetac St

Shell Lake

3/4/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Shell Lake Primary School, 31 3rd Street

