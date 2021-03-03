School district explores transition plan for in-person learning

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -

As COVID vaccines become more widely available, schools continue to yearn for normalcy.

One school district is doing their part to return to a full in-person week.

Learning in a hybrid model has been an adjustment for Logan Middle School parents like Tim Miller.

“Everybody had to learn something new, a new mold, a new way,” said Miller. “I was blessed to be able to work at home, which was also kinda tough. I had to balance working and the boys school schedules, but we made it work.”

Since the beginning of February, middle and high school students in the School District of La Crosse have attended classes in a hybrid fashion.

“They’ve been two days a week in person, two days virtual and the Wednesdays have been a virtual learning day for all,” said Superintendent Dr. Aaron Engel.

Monday night, Engel shared the district’s plan to transition back to five-day, in-person learning.

“So far we’ve seen very few cases of COVID in our schools,” Engel added. “When we’ve seen positive cases there’s been extremely few close contacts.”

Some challenges the district face are maintaining proper distancing and contact tracing.

“Once we double the current population in our buildings, we won’t be able to guarantee six feet of distance between students in some of our classrooms and in the halls,” said Engel.

With the right precautions in place, Engel says he’s willing to take the chance while being as safe as possible.

“We know that coming back in a hybrid model adds a bit of risk for parents and certainly coming back five days a week,” Engel said. “As things improve in our community, as there’s less COVID in our community, that decreases the likelihood there will be any spread at school.

Miller agrees having his kids in school is beneficial to their learning.

“Both of my boys love being at school in person, I don’t think there’s any way you could replace that face-to-face interaction between friends and teachers,” said Miller.

It’s a solution that the district believes will please parents, teachers and students.

Dr. Engel says the School District of La Crosse hopes to have a plan in place this week, and will provide more information on the district website when it becomes available.

