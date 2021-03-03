Advertisement

Sonnentag Centre construction to start this year

By Max Cotton
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 7:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - After years of discussion and planning, crews may break ground on the Sonnentag Centre in 2021.

Kimera Way is the President of the Eau Claire Community Complex, a consortium that will own the Sonnentag Centre. She said construction will begin in the fall.

The building would include a 5,100-seat Events Center, fitness facility and Mayo Clinic facility.

“If you talk to people who have lived in Eau Claire all of their lives, they have been talking about having some facility like this for the last 40 years,” Way said.

She said construction was supposed to begin in 2020 but the coronavirus pandemic delayed the project.

“Right now we’re in the process of finalizing what will be in the first phase of this project, which will be the events facility, the fitness component and the Mayo Clinic part,” Way said.

She said there are no current plans for future project phases.

The facility will host UWEC Blugolds Men’s and Women’s Basketball. The Events Center will also bring other events to the Chippewa Valley including concerts, graduations and festivals.

Eau Claire Interim City Manager Dave Solberg said a bigger facility is necessary to attract large events and the economic impact that comes with them.

“There are a number of events that you can’t event get on the list until you’re at a certain seating level or at a certain capacity,” he said. “So that was one of the initial studies that was done to try and determine that optimum size of the facility because it is larger than the university needs.”

Solberg said the city will contribute about $9 million to the project.

Way said developers don’t know the total cost but it will be less than the original figure, $100 million.

She said UWEC students still have to pass a student referendum raising fees so the university can lease the Events Center and fitness facility.

Way also said if things go as planned, the facility should open in 2023.

It will be located on Menomonie Street near Hobbs Ice Arena in Eau Claire.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic reduced to one lane as crews respond to crash involving one car and a school bus.
Emergency crews respond to crash involving school bus
J.P. Nunez
Beating COVID-19: One local man shares his journey to recovery
Eau Claire man sentenced after child pornography charge
Jonathon Lucas
UPDATE: Arrest made in connection to Dunn Co. infant death
Cody Ormond
Chetek man sentenced after overdose death

Latest News

Monday night, Dr. Engel shared the district’s plan to transition back to five-day, in-person...
School district explores transition plan for in-person learning
In this Oct. 28, 2020, file photo, FBI Director Christopher Wray speaks during a virtual news...
FBI chief warns violent ‘domestic terrorism’ growing in US
Sonnentag Centre Construction to Start Later this Year
Sonnentag Centre Construction to Start Later this Year
BUDDY CHECK: Oral Chemotherapy Offers Patients Better Quality of Life
BUDDY CHECK: Oral Chemotherapy Offers Patients Better Quality of Life