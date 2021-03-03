Advertisement

Spring cleaning of Eau Claire cemeteries set for March 15

City of Eau Claire(City of Eau Claire)
Published: Mar. 3, 2021
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The City of Eau Claire cemeteries staff will be performing the semiannual clean-up of Eau Claire’s two cemeteries on Monday, March 15.

If you have personal items or fall and winter decorations you wish to keep, those should be removed from grave sites on or before March 14. Any items remaining after that date will be removed by staff.

Metal flower pot stands may remain in place but should be emptied prior to March 15.

Both Forest Hill and Lakeview Cemeteries have a spring clean-up date March 15 and fall clean-up date October 15 to help keep the grounds looking presentable.

If there are questions, please contact the Eau Claire Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department at (715) 839-5032.

