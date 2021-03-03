Advertisement

‘Vaccine, vaccine’: Dolly sings ‘Jolene’ rewrite before shot

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Dolly Parton has written hundreds of songs over her decades-long career and it turns out her tune “Jolene” is the just right one for getting her COVID-19 vaccine.

“I even changed one of my songs to fit the occasion. It goes, ‘Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, I’m begging of you please don’t hesitate,’” the actor, singer and humanitarian sang in a social media post on Tuesday, just before receiving her shot.

The Grammy-winning legend turned 75 this year. In 2020, she donated $1 million to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, for coronavirus research.

Parton had earlier told The Associated Press that she was going to wait until it became more widely available because she didn’t want to look like she was jumping the line.

Parton wore a purple shirt with shoulder cutouts just for the occasion and a matching purple mask. She put on a typical show, laughing, cracking jokes with the doctor and making sure her hair was looking good.

“That didn’t hurt. Just stung a little bit,” she said afterward. Then she smiled at the camera saying, “I did it! I did it!”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic reduced to one lane as crews respond to crash involving one car and a school bus.
Emergency crews respond to crash involving school bus
J.P. Nunez
Beating COVID-19: One local man shares his journey to recovery
Eau Claire man sentenced after child pornography charge
Jonathon Lucas
UPDATE: Arrest made in connection to Dunn Co. infant death
Cody Ormond
Chetek man sentenced after overdose death

Latest News

Sonnentag Centre Construction to Start Later this Year
Sonnentag Centre Construction to Start Later this Year
Dolly Parton has written hundreds of songs over her decades-long career and it turns out her...
Dolly gets a dose of her own medicine
A mask required sign is displayed on the entrance to a business Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in...
Texas becomes biggest US state to lift COVID-19 mask mandate
BUDDY CHECK: Oral Chemotherapy Offers Patients Better Quality of Life
BUDDY CHECK: Oral Chemotherapy Offers Patients Better Quality of Life