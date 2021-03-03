UPDATE: Chippewa County Health Department holds COVID-19 update

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa County Department of Public Health held a COVID-19 update.

CHIPPEWA DATA:

28,475 total negative tests.

7,052 positive, 1% are active.

7 day average is currently at 9.2%.

Two new deaths, 92 people in Chippewa County have died.

18,692 doses have been administered to residents.

6,791 residents have completed the vaccination series.

The vaccination process for educations in the county has started. Chippewa Falls Senior High School, McDonnel and New Auburn will receive the vaccine this week.

Limited Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses will become available in the state during the next couple weeks.

One person in Chippewa County who tested positive for COVID-19 has been confirmed to have the UK variant. No additional information was given.

The Chippewa County Department of Public Health is scheduled to hold a COVID-19 update at 10 a.m.

To watch the livestream, click here.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.