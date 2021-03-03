Advertisement

UPDATE: Chippewa County Health Department holds COVID-19 update

(WEAU)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 9:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa County Department of Public Health held a COVID-19 update.

CHIPPEWA DATA:

28,475 total negative tests.

7,052 positive, 1% are active.

7 day average is currently at 9.2%.

Two new deaths, 92 people in Chippewa County have died.

18,692 doses have been administered to residents.

6,791 residents have completed the vaccination series.

The vaccination process for educations in the county has started. Chippewa Falls Senior High School, McDonnel and New Auburn will receive the vaccine this week.

Limited Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses will become available in the state during the next couple weeks.

One person in Chippewa County who tested positive for COVID-19 has been confirmed to have the UK variant. No additional information was given.

The Chippewa County Department of Public Health is scheduled to hold a COVID-19 update at 10 a.m.

To watch the livestream, click here.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One count of first degree reckless homicide is filed today against a Menomonie man tied to the...
Homicide investigation opened in Dunn County after six-week-old dies
Chippewa Falls woman enters guilty plea, accused of murder for hire
Jarel Flory
Chetek man taken into custody after month long child pornography investigation
An Eau Claire man who was shot by police in 2015, after resisting arrest, has filed a lawsuit...
Eau Claire man shot by police in 2015 files lawsuit
Jonathon Lucas
UPDATE: Arrest made in connection to Dunn Co. infant death

Latest News

Skywarn 13 Forecast at NOON (3/3/21)
Skywarn 13 Forecast at NOON (3/3/21)
Chippewa Valley Treasure Hunt (3/3/21)
Chippewa Valley Treasure Hunt (3/3/21)
Japan's Olympics Minister Seiko Hashimoto speaks during a press conference at the cabinet...
Fans from abroad unlikely for postponed Tokyo Olympics
Skywarn 13 Forecast on Hello Wisconsin (3/3/21)
Skywarn 13 Forecast on Hello Wisconsin (3/3/21)