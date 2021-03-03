WATCH LIVE: Colten Treu appears in court for motion hearing

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Colten Treu is scheduled to appear in court via video in Chippewa County for his motion hearing.

To watch the livestream, click here.

Chippewa County documents say it is believed Treu will testify saying that his attorneys told him that he would still be able to appeal the denial of the change of venue motion if he changed his pleas. He added that he would not have changed his pleas and would have gone to trial if he had known.

Chippewa County documents filed by District Attorney Wade Newell say that neither the motion to withdraw his pleas or the affidavit of Attorney Schertz raise any claims that the plea colloquy was constitutionally or statutorily insufficient.

In another paragraph, the document says that there is no evidence on record that Treu intended to appeal the change of venue ruling and the only indication comes from his post-conviction motion.

Treu is sentenced to 54 years in prison and 45 years of extended supervision for the deaths of Autumn Helgeson, Jayna Kelley, Haylee Hickle, and Sara Schneider. He was also charged with hit and run involving great bodily harm for the injuries of Madalyn Zwiefelhofer.

