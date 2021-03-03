Advertisement

Wisconsin launches vaccine registry with just 1 county

Wisconsin has launched an online registry where people can sign up to receive the coronavirus...
Wisconsin has launched an online registry where people can sign up to receive the coronavirus vaccine if they are eligible and appointments are available near where they live. So far, only one health department is participating.(WMTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 3:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin has launched an online registry where people can sign up to receive the coronavirus vaccine if they are eligible and appointments are available near where they live. So far, only one health department is participating.

The registry was supposed to launch on March 1 but was delayed as those testing it worked to fix problems and migrate people on waiting lists into the new system.

The only vaccinator currently participating is the community clinic in Janesville. Four other local health departments were testing the registry and could start using it soon. Those were the city of Wauwatosa and Green, Marathon and Oneida counties.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One count of first degree reckless homicide is filed today against a Menomonie man tied to the...
Homicide investigation opened in Dunn County after six-week-old dies
Chippewa Falls woman enters guilty plea, accused of murder for hire
An Eau Claire man who was shot by police in 2015, after resisting arrest, has filed a lawsuit...
Eau Claire man shot by police in 2015 files lawsuit
Jarel Flory
Chetek man taken into custody after month long child pornography investigation
The site of the proposed Sonnentag Centre in Eau Claire, Wis.
Sonnentag Centre construction to start this year

Latest News

Aaron Johnson
Family of missing Hayward man still searching for answers
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ FOUR
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ FOUR
COVID-19
Wisconsin passes 1.5 million “shots in the arm” of COVID-19 vaccine
Treu appeared in court via video Wednesday for a motion hearing.
UPDATE: Judge rules Colten Treu cannot withdraw his pleas