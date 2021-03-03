Wisconsin passes 1.5 million “shots in the arm” of COVID-19 vaccine

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY, WEAU) – Wisconsin reports it’s passed 1.5 million “shots in the arm” of COVID-19 vaccine exactly 80 days since vaccinations started in the state.

The Department of Health Services (DHS) reports 1,507,834 doses have been administered: 1,480,260 to Wisconsin residents and 27,574 to non-residents, such as people who work in health care in Wisconsin but live in other states or residents of neighboring states going to Wisconsin clinics.

Counting only Wisconsin residents, more than half a million (524,908) are completely vaccinated. That’s 9% of the state’s population and includes 1 in 4 adults 65 or older (25.3%). None of the COVID-19 vaccines are approved for children under 16, who make up about 20% of the state’s population.

Wisconsin is on pace this week to have more people inoculated against COVID-19 than tested positive for the virus that causes it. However, health officials remind people the vaccine protects you from the coronavirus developing into COVID-19 or lessens the symptoms of the disease but you could still be a carrier. For this and other reasons, health experts aren’t sure when we’ll achieve herd immunity from the coronavirus.

Here are some local vaccination numbers:

EAU CLAIRE CO. FIRST DOSE: 19,661 (18.8% OF COUNTY POPULATION) FULLY VACCINATED: 11,701 (11.2%)

CHIPPEWA CO. FIRST DOSE: 12,089 (18.7%) FULLY VACCINATED: 6,915 (10.7%)

LA CROSSE CO. FIRST DOSE: 23,568 (20.0%) FULLY VACCINATED: 13,826 (11.7%)

DUNN CO. FIRST DOSE: 6,103 (13.5%) FULLY VACCINATED: 2,676 (5.9%)

New coronavirus cases and deaths continued to trend downward Wednesday. The DHS reported 539 new cases, which is in line with the 7-day average that’s fallen to 546, the lowest average since the 4th of July when cases were starting a summer surge. The 539 positive tests were out of 3,826 results for people being tested or testing positive for the first time. If you look at all tests, including people tested multiple times, the positivity rate climbed from 2.1% to 2.4% based on the latest preliminary numbers, but we’re still looking at a positivity rate similar to where we were last March.

Wisconsin also recorded 18 more COVID-19 deaths, compared to 28 added Tuesday. The death toll is up to 6,458, which is 1.14% of all known cases, where the death rate’s been for 7 days now. The state is averaging 17 deaths a day, the lowest 7-day average since last week.

Deaths were reported in 12 counties: Brown, Chippewa, Columbia, Eau Claire, Grant, Iron, Marathon (5), Milwaukee, Oneida (2), Outagamie, Racine (2) and Vernon counties.

Positive tests came from 51 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties. Ten of them reported only 1 or 2 new cases.

So far, 551,329 people, or 97.6% of people who tested positive for the coronavirus, are considered recovered. There are currently 7,185 active cases diagnosed in the past 30 days, which is 1.3% of all the cases going back 13 months.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The hospitalization rate for COVID-19 rose to 4.7% of all cases with 57 more people hospitalized in the past 24-hour period. There have now been 26,279 patients treated in hospitals at some point in the last year for serious symptoms caused by the coronavirus.

Taking discharges and deaths into account, the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported 271 COVID-19 patients in the state’s hospitals Tuesday, with 71 in ICU. We should get updated hospitalization figures from the WHA later Wednesday afternoon.

HOSPITAL READINESS

In terms of hospital readiness, the WHA reported 325 ICU beds (22.2%) and 2,205 of all medical beds (19.7%) -- ICU, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative flow isolation beds -- were open in the state’s 134 hospitals on Tuesday.

MORE VACCINE INFORMATION

The Department of Health Services announced Tuesday that pharmacies at Kroger supermarkets will receive additional COVID-19 vaccine doses from the federal Retail Pharmacy Program. The federal government is shipping 2,340 doses and the state is allocating 1,552 doses to Kroger stores. Kroger operates Pick ‘n Save, Roundy’s and Metro Market.

The state says its allocation of single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be directed to educators, since vaccinating teachers and staff with one shot will cause less disruption to the school schedule. Officials don’t know when the state will get more of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after the initial shipment of 47,000 doses, because every dose that was manufactured so far is being distributed.

