Auburndale students continue tradition of tapping for sap

AUBURNDALE, Wis. (WSAW) - Each spring, Auburndale High School and Middle School students get the chance to go out into the elements and tap for maple syrup.

It’s becoming a longtime tradition that Auburndale students look forward to and even the pandemic isn’t stopping this class from getting out and experiencing nature first hand.

It doesn’t take Auburndale Agriculture Instructor Mark Cournoyer’s 7th-grade class much convincing to take a break from the books.

“Mr. Cournoyer allows us to go out here a lot and get out of the desk for a while because this year we have to be in our desk most of the day,” 7th grader Sydney Lobner said.

The sapping program began about five years ago by Cournoyer, it provides an opportunity for his students to see first-hand that nature is full of many surprises.

“In this day and age, they need something outside and… it’s a way of getting outdoors and appreciating what Wisconsin has to offer,” Cournoyer said.

The long week of tapping for sap is an experience like no other.

“Afterwards, you get to drink all of the syrup,” Lobner said.

“It’s really nice outside and I’ve never done this before and I’ve learned a lot from it,” 7th grader Danika Blomberg said.

Over 250 trees were tapped last year, bringing in a total of about 2,000 gallons of sap.

Students learn everything from tapping for sap, tree biology, and even physics which makes it possible.

“It’s not anything very fancy, it’s just making the woods work for us and using that slope and using physics of water to send it and using Sir Isaac Newton to a centralized location for us,” Cournoyer said.

Even the community benefits from the student’s hard work, over the coming weeks, all of that sap will be boiled and turned into syrup.

Come March 21, homemade pancakes will be served under Mother Nature’s sugar.

“Wisconsin maple syrup is second to none and it’s something that everybody should experience,” Cournoyer said.

Cournoyer said getting the kids out in nature helps build a sense of community, which is so hard to find in the time of Covid.

“It’s a welcomed outdoor education adventure, we can have a little bit of normalcy here in the hour and a half that we’re together,” Cournoyer said.

