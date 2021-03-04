Chetek man charged with possession of child pornography after investigation

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A 32-year-old Chetek man has been charged in Barron County with two counts of possession of child pornography.

Court documents show Jarel Flory was charged March 4. The court set his cash bond at $500.

The criminal complaint says investigators looked into a Dropbox account with 387 GB of data that included 270 file folders with various names.

Within the files, officials found videos of children as young as six years old.

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald says this case stemmed from a month long investigation.

Flory is scheduled to appear in court next on March 12.

