DHS launches COVID-19 vaccine assistance hotline

(WILX)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has launched a new hotline to help answer questions regarding the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Learning about the vaccine, trying to find a location, and registering for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment can be stressful,” said Governor Tony Evers. “Being able to talk directly to someone who can answer your questions regarding the COVID-19 vaccine will go a long way to easing these concerns.”

The new call center will help people find vaccine locations, answer medical questions related to the COVID-19 vaccine, and assist with registration.

“Access to the internet should not be a barrier to getting the vaccine,” said DHS Interim Secretary Karen Timberlake. “Those who are eligible and want the vaccine will be able to as supply allows, and we’re excited that this call center can help them do it.”

The toll-free number is 844-684-1064.

