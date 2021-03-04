Invite-only vaccine clinic at Zorn Arena

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Sheri Snobl received her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday.

“Shots always hurt, so it did hurt, but I feel good,” laughs Snoble, Blugold Beginnings Program office manager.

Snobl’s good feeling was courtesy of one of UW-Eau Claire’s own.

Courtney Theiler and Olivia Miller are part of a team from the College of Nursing and Health Sciences vaccinating their peers, and say the experience is rewarding.

“I’m very excited about it, to get more experience, especially with our clinicals being no longer in person, due to COVID,” says Miller.

“It’s just a really good opportunity to keep our campus strong and hopefully become in-person in the fall too,” says Theiler.

About 100 students, faculty and staff were expected to receive the vaccine at the invite-only clinic inside Zorn Arena, targeting a specific group to get the shot in the arm.

“Really trying to hit on early childhood, daycares, K-12, so our nature academy, a large portion of their staff will get vaccinated tonight,” says Dr. Kim Frodl, UW-Eau Claire director of student health service.

The nursing students gain valuable experience administering their first ever COVID-19 vaccines, while those like Snobl enjoy seeing her students in the field.

“They’re just good kids, they do a good job,” says Snobl.

A case of Blugolds helping out fellow Blugolds.

