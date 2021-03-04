Advertisement

Knocking out addiction one punch at a time

Hope Gospel Mission helped lead Cliff Strand down the path of recovery, but his time at an area...
Hope Gospel Mission helped lead Cliff Strand down the path of recovery, but his time at an area karate studio really brought home his sobriety.(WEAU)
By Sarah Winkelmann
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 5:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Kicking addiction to the curb is not an easy task but one resident at Hope Gospel Mission has found a way that makes it easier. “Be energetic, hit something if they need to let out sadness or pain,” said Luke Smith, the owner of Karate American in Eau Claire.

Hope Gospel Mission helped lead Cliff Strand down the path of recovery, but his time at an area karate studio really brought home his sobriety. One man’s recovery journey has turned into hope for the future. “It’s just something that I can’t replace, I can never replace that in my life,” said Cliff Strand, a resident at Hope Gospel Mission.

Cliff has spent the last 15 months at Hope Gospel Mission working to overcome an alcohol addiction. “It had taken everything from me, family, jobs, homes, investments and it was time to change my life,” Cliff said. On his way to healing, he started kicking, punching, and punching a few more times. “It not only physically gives you an outlet but mentally it strengthens you,” Cliff added.

For the last 8 months cliff has been training at Karate American in Eau Claire. “Cliff just took off, it was amazing, he’s an incredible guy,” Smith said. Cliff knew he was not alone and others at Hope Gospel Mission could benefit this outlet.

“It’s just a place for them to exhale to just let their hair down and be themselves and learn something new, learn a new skill,” said Mike Moszer, the head kickboxing instructor at Karate American.

Hope Gospel and Karate American formed a partnership to teach cardio kickboxing to their residents. “It helps people become more empowered, helps them take a look at themselves in a different way,” said Becky Schalinske, a renewal counselor at Hope Gospel Mission.

The guy in the gloves is kicking his way to sobriety by encouraging others to join in. “To physically get back in to shape and to do the things I used to do, obviously I am not a kid anymore but to get back in and start kicking and punching and working with others and showing them the way,” Cliff said.

Cliff graduated from the Hope Gospel program last week and is excited to continue practicing and teaching martial arts in the future. But he leaves behind a legacy at Karate American that will help others at Hope Gospel Mission knock out their addiction.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Treu appeared in court via video Wednesday for a motion hearing.
UPDATE: Judge rules Colten Treu cannot withdraw his pleas
Crash in Calif. kills 13
SUV in crash where 13 died came through hole in border fence
A new Change.org petition questioning the company’s decision to drop it’s Native American head,...
Petition seeks answers on Leinenkugel’s logo change
An Eau Claire man who was shot by police in 2015, after resisting arrest, has filed a lawsuit...
Eau Claire man shot by police in 2015 files lawsuit
Aaron Johnson
Family of missing Hayward man still searching for answers

Latest News

People listen to hearing in Wisconsin State Capitol overflow room on Wednesday.
Maskless mass at Wisconsin State Capitol fires backlash
Blugolds vs. Whitewater
SportScene 13 for Wednesday, March 3rd
UWEC staff member, Sheri Snobl receiving her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Zorn Arena,...
Invite-only vaccine clinic at Zorn Arena
Macks head to state for 5th straight year
Macks head to state for 5th straight year