Macks head to state for 5th straight year

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - For the 5th straight season, the McDonell Macks boys basketball team is on their way to the Division 5 State Tournament. The Macks will face off against N.E.W. Lutheran Thursday afternoon and if they win, will play in the championship later that day.

Last year, the McDonnell Macks were one win away from their 5th straight state tournament appearance, but that streak was put on hold due to COVID-19. This year, the Macks are back and ready to make up for 2020.

Senior, Logan Hughes said, “It was a sour taste in our mouth for not being able to make it down there last year and that’s the goal we have always had, make it down there again and again.”

Head coach, Adam Schilling said, “We have a lot of players back on our team that were on that team last year so a lot of people had a sour taste in their mouth on how it ended.”

Senior, Jake Siegenthaler added, “Last year getting cut short, I don’t know, really felt like we needed to make a trip down this year to make up for it.”

Just call it, return of the Macks. After a long a grueling season, McDonell is happy to be back where they belong.

Siegenthaler said, “Very exciting, all the hard work we have put in this year and all the different changes with cancelations, with games and stuff, just everyone has been so cooperative going with the flow and just keep working.

Hughes added, “It’s just amazing you know, it’s something everyone wants to experience especially their senior year of high school and being able to do that is amazing.”

Despite making the state tournament a total of 6 times in school history, the nerves have been there all playoffs long, but come Thursday, they’ll be ready to roll.

Senior Tanner Opsal said, “Just told them everything is going to be alright, no matter what happens and the same thing on Thursday, were going to say, no matter what happens, mistake or not we will pick you up and just keep playing.”

The Macks will look to take home the second state championship in school history.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.