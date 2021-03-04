Advertisement

Man accused of killing Diemel brothers faces theft trial

Garland Joseph Nelson
Garland Joseph Nelson(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 1:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARRENSBURG, Mo. (AP) — A northwest Missouri man accused of killing two Wisconsin brothers has been charged with persuading someone to steal a trailer while he was in jail.

Garland Nelson’s trial in April on a charge of stealing a motor vehicle is legally separate from his capital murder trial in the July 2019 deaths of Nicholas and Justin Diemel, of Shawano County, Wisconsin.

(WEAU)

Charging documents in the theft trial say Nelson coerced someone outside of the jail to retrieve a trailer.

He told the person he paid $500 for the trailer, but police say he didn’t own it. Nelson’s murder trial is scheduled for March 2022.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People listen to hearing in Wisconsin State Capitol overflow room on Wednesday.
Maskless mass at Wisconsin State Capitol fires backlash
Treu appeared in court via video Wednesday for a motion hearing.
UPDATE: Judge rules Colten Treu cannot withdraw his pleas
A new Change.org petition questioning the company’s decision to drop it’s Native American head,...
Petition seeks answers on Leinenkugel’s logo change
Aaron Johnson
Family of missing Hayward man still searching for answers
Crash in Calif. kills 13
SUV in crash where 13 died came through hole in border fence

Latest News

McDonell dominant in State Boys Basketball semifinal win
Jarel Flory
Chetek man charged with possession of child pornography after investigation
COVID-19
WI DHS: 1 in 6 Wisconsinites have at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose
Eau Claire County Health Department
WATCH LIVE: Eau Claire City- County Health Department gives COVID update