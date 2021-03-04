Marshfield Police Chief resigns, city agrees to separation

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marshfield City Council voted 8-2 Thursday morning to approve a resignation and separation agreement for Police Chief Rick Gramza.

Gramza is charged with fourth-degree sexual assault and disorderly conduct. Three counts of misconduct in public office were dismissed last month after a Portage County Judge ruled there wasn’t enough evidence.

Alderperson Ken Bargender was one of two people to vote no.

“Back in December of 2020, this council by unanimous vote authorized City Administrator Steve Barg to file formal charges against Chief Gramza. Now, three months later and only days before the PFC hearing to begin, this same council is considering a voluntary separation and settlement agreement with Gramza. I believe due to the serious nature of the charges it is not in our best interest as a city to consider any time of settlement agreement before going through the hearing process. Furthermore, I don’t support any type of settlement agreement that would include additional taxpayers’ dollars,” Bargender said.

Gramza is accused of sexually assaulting a department employee on several occasions, as early as 2014 and as late as this past summer. Gramza has denied some of the victim’s more sexually aggressive complaints.

The resignation is effective immediately. The agreement states a motion will now be filed with the Fire and Police Commission to withdraw charges to initiate the end of those proceedings.

A statement from city Administrator Steve Barg released after the meeting read in part:

“The city recognizes that some may be disappointed the city is not pressing forth with the proceedings. Under the terms of an agreement, the city is providing Chief Gramza with a separation benefit, which the city believes will avoid greater litigation costs that the city would incur and litigating the charges in front of the commission and from any post-hearing appeals. This is a difficult but thoughtful and pragmatic choice that protects those individuals involved in that proceeding and saves the city significant costs. The city can now focus on its remedial efforts to ensure all employees understand that misconduct discovered is unacceptable and has no place in the city.”

