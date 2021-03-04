Advertisement

Marshfield Police Chief resigns, city agrees to separation

Marshfield police chief Rick Gramza
Marshfield police chief Rick Gramza((Credit: MPD))
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 7:49 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marshfield City Council voted 8-2 Thursday morning to approve a resignation and separation agreement for Police Chief Rick Gramza.

Gramza is charged with fourth-degree sexual assault and disorderly conduct. Three counts of misconduct in public office were dismissed last month after a Portage County Judge ruled there wasn’t enough evidence.

Alderperson Ken Bargender was one of two people to vote no.

“Back in December of 2020, this council by unanimous vote authorized City Administrator Steve Barg to file formal charges against Chief Gramza. Now, three months later and only days before the PFC hearing to begin, this same council is considering a voluntary separation and settlement agreement with Gramza. I believe due to the serious nature of the charges it is not in our best interest as a city to consider any time of settlement agreement before going through the hearing process. Furthermore, I don’t support any type of settlement agreement that would include additional taxpayers’ dollars,” Bargender said.

Gramza is accused of sexually assaulting a department employee on several occasions, as early as 2014 and as late as this past summer. Gramza has denied some of the victim’s more sexually aggressive complaints.

The resignation is effective immediately. The agreement states a motion will now be filed with the Fire and Police Commission to withdraw charges to initiate the end of those proceedings.

A statement from city Administrator Steve Barg released after the meeting read in part:

“The city recognizes that some may be disappointed the city is not pressing forth with the proceedings. Under the terms of an agreement, the city is providing Chief Gramza with a separation benefit, which the city believes will avoid greater litigation costs that the city would incur and litigating the charges in front of the commission and from any post-hearing appeals. This is a difficult but thoughtful and pragmatic choice that protects those individuals involved in that proceeding and saves the city significant costs. The city can now focus on its remedial efforts to ensure all employees understand that misconduct discovered is unacceptable and has no place in the city.”

Common Council 3-4-21

Common Council Meeting

Posted by City of Marshfield on Thursday, March 4, 2021

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Treu appeared in court via video Wednesday for a motion hearing.
UPDATE: Judge rules Colten Treu cannot withdraw his pleas
A new Change.org petition questioning the company’s decision to drop it’s Native American head,...
Petition seeks answers on Leinenkugel’s logo change
Crash in Calif. kills 13
SUV in crash where 13 died came through hole in border fence
Aaron Johnson
Family of missing Hayward man still searching for answers
An Eau Claire man who was shot by police in 2015, after resisting arrest, has filed a lawsuit...
Eau Claire man shot by police in 2015 files lawsuit

Latest News

Skywarn 13 Forecast at NOON (3/4/21)
Skywarn 13 Forecast at NOON (3/4/21)
Tom Vilsack
Ag Secretary Vilsack says he’s working to make ethanol industry stronger
Hope Gospel Mission helped lead Cliff Strand down the path of recovery, but his time at an area...
Knocking out addiction one punch at a time
Ag Chat With Bob Bosold (3/4/21)
Ag Chat With Bob Bosold (3/4/21)