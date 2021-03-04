Advertisement

Mayo Clinic Health System estimates COVID-19 vaccine may be needed for years

(WEAU)
By Molly Gardner
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The COVID-19 vaccine is likely here to stay, at least for a while..

In a media briefing Thursday afternoon, Mayo Clinic Health System says preliminary data shows the vaccine may be needed for a few more years.

While right now there is not sufficient data to determine if people will need to be vaccinated every year, infectious disease experts with Mayo say it does look like that’s the case.

Dr. Abinash Virk, an infectious disease specialist, says “We can predict that there’s a high likelihood that COVID-19 is going to be an annual vaccine. It is difficult to tell but it is likely going to be an annual vaccine similar to influenza.”

In the northwest Wisconsin region, Mayo Clinic Health System received a little more than 1,000 doses this week.

