McDonell dominant in State Boys Basketball semifinal win

(WEAU)
By Justus Cleveland
Published: Mar. 4, 2021
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Making their 5th straight trip to the WIAA State Tournament, the McDonell Macks never trailed Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran as they got the win 67-40 in the Division 5 semifinal. The Macks will face Hustisford in the championship game Thursday Night.

Jake Siegenthaler led the way for the Macks with 25 points, going 10 of 13 from the field. Logan Hughes and Joe Janus had 10 points as well.

After leading 26-21 at the half, McDonell outscored N.E.W Lutheran 41-19 in the second half.

The Macks will make their third appearance in the state title game, winning in 2016 and finishing runner-up in 2018.

The championship game is scheduled to tip-off at 7:05pm.

