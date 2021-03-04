Non-profits partner in holding monthly Food Distribution Days

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -

One problem many Coulee Region community members face is food insecurity.

Two non-profits are coming together to help make sure no one goes hungry.

Shelly Fortner with The Hunger Task Force of La Crosse has seen the growing need for food pantries during the pandemic.

“Being that the pandemic has been with us for now about a year, we’re still seeing people struggling,” said Fortner. “In the La Crosse area, nearly 24 percent are living in poverty. With the lower wages and people losing work due to job losses and furloughs, we know that we need to step up.”

That’s why the Hunger Task Force is joining forces with The Salvation Army of La Crosse to host Food Distribution Days on the first Friday of each month starting March 5.

“The last ones we had were at Logan High School but because school was back in session, we couldn’t have them there anymore,” Fortner said. “Salvation Army, knowing that they’re partners with us in food distribution have offered their warehouse to use for the first two Fridays.”

“At the beginning of COVID when the pandemic first hit, our focus was on sheltering and feeding the sheltered population, and our food pantry sort of dropped away because people weren’t moving about as often,” said Major Jeff Richardson, Corps Officer of The Salvation Army of La Crosse. “Most of this stuff in the warehouse here was result of the food pantry not meeting those demands.”

That extra space proved to be an ideal spot for the Hunger Task Force to hold the event.

“Typically folks in need will walk into a pantry near where they live and get a food package,” Fortner said. “It’s not that easy anymore, we’re looking for a safe, socially distanced way to deliver food to people.”

“Christmas time, we distributed our Christmas baskets out of our warehouse here, and it worked so well with the no-contact distribution because people could come in and loop around and head right back out again,” said Richardson.

The non-profits look to hand out about 200 food boxes each month.

“We know there are folks who could be our neighbors, our friends who could be struggling, and this community really takes care of ourselves,” said Fortner.

Both non-profits say community support is key to helping people get back on their feet.

The Hunger Task Force plans to continue holding Food Distribution Days tentatively through June. Each one runs from 3 to 5 p.m.

The first two events will take place at the Salvation Army warehouse.

Locations for future distributions are yet to be determined.

