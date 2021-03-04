Advertisement

Palace: Prince Philip had a successful heart procedure

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 3:48 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) - Prince Philip has had a successful heart procedure at a London hospital, Buckingham Palace said Thursday.

The palace says the 99-year-old Duke of Edinburgh, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, “underwent a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition at St Bartholomew’s Hospital.”

“His royal highness will remain in hospital for treatment, rest and recuperation for a number of days,’' the palace said in a statement.

Philip, 99, has been hospitalized since being admitted to King Edward VII’s Hospital in London on Feb. 16, where he was treated for an infection. On Monday he was transferred to a specialized cardiac care hospital, St. Bartholomew’s.

His illness is not believed to be related to the coronavirus. Both Philip and the monarch received COVID-19 vaccinations in January and chose to publicize the matter to encourage others to also take the vaccine.

He has had heart issues in the past. In 2011, he was rushed to a hospital by helicopter after suffering chest pains and was treated for a blocked coronary artery.

Philip retired in 2017 and rarely appears in public. Before his hospitalization, Philip had been isolating at Windsor Castle, west of London, with the queen.

The longest-serving royal consort in British history, Philip married the then-Princess Elizabeth in 1947. He and the queen have four children, eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Treu appeared in court via video Wednesday for a motion hearing.
UPDATE: Judge rules Colten Treu cannot withdraw his pleas
Crash in Calif. kills 13
SUV in crash where 13 died came through hole in border fence
A new Change.org petition questioning the company’s decision to drop it’s Native American head,...
Petition seeks answers on Leinenkugel’s logo change
An Eau Claire man who was shot by police in 2015, after resisting arrest, has filed a lawsuit...
Eau Claire man shot by police in 2015 files lawsuit
Aaron Johnson
Family of missing Hayward man still searching for answers

Latest News

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and the Democratic Caucus gather to address...
House passes sweeping voting rights bill over GOP opposition
A spokesperson for the Sussexes dismissed the bullying report as a calculated smear campaign...
Palace to investigate Meghan bullying accusations
Police say the SUV that crashed was likely part of a 10-foot border wall breach about a...
Border Patrol investigating crash that killed 13 as likely case of human smuggling
The device was found near a polling station during a special election in the city of Ankeny.
Iowa police focus on timing in pipe bomb investigation