Proposed senate bill would create needed space to assist mental health in the Chippewa Valley

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - People who need help with mental health issues don’t always want or know how to ask for it. If you’re in the Chippewa Valley, getting the necessary treatment can come with a long wait, or a drive across the state. However, a bill has been introduced that could bring these services closer to home.

Emergency detention occurs when a person is deemed to be a danger to themselves or others and is unwilling to seek care for themselves.

“We can provide the safety for the individual to do the psychiatric assessments and make sure their needs are met,” said HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s Hospital Behavioral Health Executive Director, Toni Simonson.

Simonson says people who need those in-patient services are oftentimes sent across the state, to Oshkosh. That’s because there are less than 30 beds available for in-patient treatment, and those spots are split between adults and adolescents.

State Senator Kathy Bernier, who represents Chippewa Falls has introduced a bill to change that.

“Law enforcement has been frustrated as well as the patients waiting to get into a facility to address their medical concerns, mental health concerns and having to go and wait and wait and then be told you have to take them to Winnebago,” said Bernier.

Senate Bill 86, if passed, would allow Sacred Heart Hospital to renovate, adding four beds for adult care.

HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls would create space for 18 beds, all serving patients who are between 12 and 17 years old.

“A completely new adolescent unit where the focus and specialization would be on that specific patient population which would be amazing for our community to have that resource,” said Simonson.

The price to renovate this type of space is never cheap. Senate Bill 86 does come with a 15-million dollar price tag; an amount worth it to Bernier.

“This is just one of those things that you can step back hopefully in the not so distant future, and say you know what? We did that and that’s a good feeling for a legislator to accomplish something this huge, and it is huge,” she said.

The bill is in the early stages of consideration. It is currently sitting with the Committee on Health. Senator Bernier says once this bill makes it to the committee, any person who is passionate about this topic is welcome to testify and give input.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.