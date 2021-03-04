Advertisement

Two Eau Claire County National Guard COVID-19 testing sites closing soon

Generic Coronavirus
Generic Coronavirus(Associated Press)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire City- County Health Department is reminding residents that two National Guard COVID-19 testing sites in the county will be closing soon.

The last day for testing at the Peace Church location will be Monday, March 8 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and the last day for testing at the Augusta Community Center will be Wednesday, March 10 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Health officials still urge anyone who has COVID-19 symptoms or has been exposed, to get tested at any of the other testing sites.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Treu appeared in court via video Wednesday for a motion hearing.
UPDATE: Judge rules Colten Treu cannot withdraw his pleas
A new Change.org petition questioning the company’s decision to drop it’s Native American head,...
Petition seeks answers on Leinenkugel’s logo change
Crash in Calif. kills 13
SUV in crash where 13 died came through hole in border fence
Aaron Johnson
Family of missing Hayward man still searching for answers
People listen to hearing in Wisconsin State Capitol overflow room on Wednesday.
Maskless mass at Wisconsin State Capitol fires backlash

Latest News

WATCH LIVE: WI Department of Health Services gives a COVID-19 vaccine update
Skywarn 13 Forecast at NOON (3/4/21)
Skywarn 13 Forecast at NOON (3/4/21)
Tom Vilsack
Ag Secretary Vilsack says he’s working to make ethanol industry stronger
Marshfield police chief Rick Gramza
Marshfield Police Chief resigns, city agrees to separation