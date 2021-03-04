Two Eau Claire County National Guard COVID-19 testing sites closing soon

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire City- County Health Department is reminding residents that two National Guard COVID-19 testing sites in the county will be closing soon.

The last day for testing at the Peace Church location will be Monday, March 8 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and the last day for testing at the Augusta Community Center will be Wednesday, March 10 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Health officials still urge anyone who has COVID-19 symptoms or has been exposed, to get tested at any of the other testing sites.

