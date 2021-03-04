Advertisement

University of Wisconsin- La Crosse Cleary Center to be COVID-19 vaccination center

(WEAU)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The University of Wisconsin- La Crosse will be the host of the next COVID-19 vaccination center.

Gov. Tony Evers announced Thursday that the UWL Cleary Alumni and Friends Center will open March 9. The vaccination center will operate Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The La Crosse County Health Department is in charge of coordinating appointments, which is currently prioritizing those 65 and older. People in this age group who have not heard from La Crosse County by March 9 should call 608-785-6240 or register online at www.vaccinate.wi.gov.

This will be the second Department of Health Services community-based vaccination clinic in Wisconsin.

