WAGNER TAILS: Roza and Ellis

By Danielle Wagner
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 7:27 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Who has four paws and loves every person she meets? Roza is her name. Roza loves to run, play and take naps in the sun.

She is looking for a special home where she will be the only pet. Roza is reactive to other dogs, which means she needs a home where her humans are okay with no doggy playdates and no dog parks.

Roza is 3 years old, and she’s been waiting for a long time to find the right home. She’s spent the last 10 months with the Chippewa Humane Association, and we’re really hoping she won’t have to mark one year with the shelter in May.

Click HERE to fill out the adoption application.

---

Calling all Grey’s Anatomy fans, Ellis the cat is paging you. Ellis, also known as Meredith’s mom, is the matriarch of the Grey’s Anatomy litter at the Buffalo County Humane Association. This two-year-old and all six of her kittens are named after characters from the series.

Since arriving at the shelter in October, all the kittens have been adopted, but momma Ellis is still waiting. Ellis can’t perform surgery, but she can play with the ball in this track, which is pretty impressive.

She would enjoy a home with a playmate, and a home with a cat tree where she can take naps.

Click HERE for a link to the adoption application.

