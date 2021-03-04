WI DHS: 1 in 6 Wisconsinites have at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY, WEAU) – Wisconsin saw new coronavirus cases rise for a third straight day, but the 7-day average shows the trend of new cases is the lowest since July 3.

The Department of Health Services reported 677 new cases on Thursday, the most since Saturday’s count of 689. That’s 138 more cases than Wednesday, and more than twice as many cases as Tuesday.

Let’s give those numbers more context: The state received 4,826 results for people being tested for the coronavirus for the first time or testing positive for the first time. That’s 1,000 more tests than Wednesday, and twice as many test results as Tuesday. The percentage that came back positive, looking only at these first-time tests, was similar: 13.42% on Tuesday, 14.09% on Wednesday, 14.03% of tests on Thursday.

When you look at ALL of the test results, including people tested multiple times, the positivity rate is much lower. The 7-day average was 2.5% on Wednesday. (The positivity rate by this measure is always at least a day behind and the numbers are preliminary because some negative tests are still under review.) Now, that metric has climbed from 2.1% earlier this week, which is a bit of a concern for state health leaders, so they’re watching it closely and urging people not to let their guard down.

Wisconsin reported fewer deaths Thursday than the past two days. Twelve deaths were added to COVID-19′s death toll, which is now 6,470 people. The state is averaging 11 deaths per day, the lowest 7-day average since October 8. A week ago, that average had risen to 23 deaths a day.

Deaths were reported in Brown, Columbia, Dane (5), Dodge, Dunn, Manitowoc, Vilas (2) and Waushara counties. The death count was revised in Waupaca County.

New cases were identified in 59 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties. Sixteen counties added just 1 or 2 new cases.

Deputy Health Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk says there are now 19 confirmed cases of the UK variant of COVID-19 in Wisconsin, which is a more contagious mutation of the virus. She cautions 19 is a conservative number because a small fraction of coronavirus cases are tested to see if it’s one of the variants.

Health officials emphasize the importance of continuing the safe practices of wearing masks, washing hands, and social distancing. In a health briefing Thursday afternoon, they begged people to give these at least two more months for more people to get vaccinated and the weather improves so more social events can be outdoors.

VACCINATIONS

The state is about to pass 1 million Wisconsinites getting a COVID-19 vaccine. Thursday the DHS reported 986,387 people received at least one dose since vaccinations began. That’s 34,886 more than the state reported Wednesday. We’re 14,000 shy of a million, while the state is averaging 20,061 “shots in the arm” per day over the last 7 days. Keep in mind that these numbers are a day or two behind as vaccinators’ reports are still coming in, so we may have already passed that milestone.

DHS announced today that in addition to the numerous resources available on the DHS COVID-19 vaccine page, Wisconsinites can now call (844) 684-1064 (toll-free) for personal assistance with their vaccine-related questions.

Here’s a look at some local vaccination numbers:

EAU CLAIRE CO. FIRST DOSE: 20.703 (19.8% OF COUNTY POPULATION) FULLY VACCINATED: 11,998 (11.5%)

CHIPPEWA CO. FIRST DOSE: 12,559 (19.4%) FULLY VACCINATED: 7,109 (11.0%)

LA CROSSE CO. FIRST DOSE: 24,146 (20.5%) FULLY VACCINATED: 12,395 (12.2%)

DUNN CO. FIRST DOSE: 6,338 (14.0% FULLY VACCINATED: 2,731 (6.0%)

Already, more than 1 in 6 people in Wisconsin have received at least one dose of vaccine. As we reported Wednesday, more than 1.5 million shots have been administered.

Almost 550,000 people (548,343) have completed the two-dose regimen. We could see the number of people inoculated jump when the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine is delivered to Wisconsin next week and distributed to educators.

Daily reports already show a sharp rise in people getting their first dose of a vaccine, because more doses are available or because more people became eligible for the vaccine on Monday, or both.

Wisconsin is on pace this week to have more people inoculated against COVID-19 than tested positive for the virus that causes it. However, health officials remind people the vaccine protects you from the coronavirus developing into COVID-19 or lessens the symptoms of the disease but you could still be a carrier. For this and other reasons, health experts aren’t sure when we’ll achieve herd immunity from the coronavirus.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The DHS reported 51 new COVID-19 hospitalizations in the past 24-hour period. The hospitalization rate for COVID-19 rose to 4.7% of all cases Wednesday. To date, 26,330 people have been hospitalized at some point for serious symptoms of the disease caused by the coronavirus.

However, current hospitalizations are the lowest we’ve ever recorded, with our data going back to August 1, 2020. Taking discharges and deaths into account, the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported 267 COVID-19 patients in the state’s hospitals Wednesday, with 69 in ICU. The next-lowest daily hospitalization report we found was 268 hospitalized on August 29, 2020. We expect updated hospitalization figures from the WHA later Thursday afternoon.

HOSPITAL READINESS

In terms of hospital readiness, the WHA reported 294 ICU beds (20.1%) and 2,101 of all medical beds (18.8%) -- ICU, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative flow isolation beds -- were open in the state’s 134 hospitals on Wednesday.

These are beds for all patients, not just COVID-19, and because a bed is open or available doesn’t mean a hospital can put a patient in it if there isn’t enough staffing, including doctors, nurses and food services.

MORE VACCINE INFORMATION

Free rides to and from COVID-19 vaccination appointments in Calumet, Outagamie and Winnebago counties are available to residents of those counties. Find details about transportation options and more in our guide to vaccination clinics and vaccinators (CLICK HERE).

The state says its allocation of single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be directed to educators, since vaccinating teachers and staff with one shot will cause less disruption to the school schedule. Officials don’t know when the state will get more of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after the initial shipment of 47,000 doses, because every dose that was manufactured so far is being distributed.

THURSDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (Counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) *

Wisconsin

Barron – 5,401 cases (+8) (76 deaths)

Buffalo – 1,320 cases (7 deaths)

Chippewa – 7,065 cases (+8) (93 deaths)

Clark – 3,159 cases (+1) (57 deaths)

Dunn – 4,283 cases (+7) (29 deaths) (+1)

Eau Claire – 11,058 cases (+25) (105 deaths)

Jackson - 2,583 cases (+3) (23 deaths)

La Crosse – 12,277 cases (+9) (80 deaths)

Monroe – 4,333 cases (+8) (31 deaths)

Pepin – 806 cases (7 deaths)

Pierce – 3,489 cases (+1) (33 deaths)

Polk – 3,947 cases (+11) (44 deaths)

Rusk - 1,258 cases (+1) (16 deaths)

Sawyer - 1,520 cases (21 deaths) (cases revised -1 by state)

St. Croix – 6,421 cases (+6) (43 deaths)

Taylor - 1,766 cases (21 deaths) (cases revised -18 by state)

Trempealeau – 3,401 cases (+1) (37 deaths)

Vernon – 1,835 cases (+2) (37 deaths)

Washburn – 1,298 cases (+2) (18 deaths)

Wood – 6,678 cases (+9) (74 deaths)

