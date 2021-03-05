1 millionth Wisconsinite receives the COVID-19 vaccine

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The state of Wisconsin marked a landmark moment Friday in its fight against COVID-19. One million Wisconsinites have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

Gov. Tony Evers and the Dept. of Health Services made the announcement Friday morning, with Evers adding “(w)hile we still have a long way to go, the light is certainly at the end of the tunnel.”

“It’s been great to hear stories from across our state of nurses and doctors, parents and grandparents, teachers and caregivers, filled with excitement as they get their shots,” Gov. Evers said in a video message.

While the Dept. of Health Services vaccine tracker had not been updated to reflect the millionth person being vaccinated, its latest report showed 548,343 people have completed their vaccine series. That number is likely to increase with DHS’ update later this afternoon.

One million residents vaccinated translates to more than a sixth of the 5.8 million people who live in the state, while nearly one in 10 are fully vaccinated.

#3 in the Nation

In his statement marking the millionth person vaccinated, Evers highlighted the state’s current ranking among the leaders in both doses administered per 100,000 people and percentage of doses administered.

For the former, his office notes that Wisconsin leads the Upper Midwest and when it comes to the latter the state is third in the nation.

They added that a quarter of Wisconsin senior citizens have been fully vaccinated while 60 percent have received at least their first dose.

“Having one million Wisconsinites with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is a good sign that our vaccination program is working,” DHS Interim Secretary Karen Timberlake said.

Wisconsin’s recent success comes after a slow start in which the state’s vaccination rate had fallen as low as third-worst in the country in mid-January, before climbing to the top twenty by the end of the next month.

