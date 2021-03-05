Addressing discipline for racism in the UW System code of conduct

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Members of the UW-Eau Claire community are calling for change after social media posts from a student including derogatory references to George Floyd and the n-word surfaced online in February. They want the university’s code of conduct to be updated to clarify when racism can be disciplined. However, updating the code of conduct at UW-Eau Claire means updating the policies for the entire UW System and any changes would need to be passed through state legislature.

Racist social media posts published by a UW-Eau Claire student surfaced online in February, prompting calls for action. (WEAU)

After UW-Eau Claire freshman, Jacksen Wolff, saw the racist social media posts, he helped organize a sit-in on campus calling for this change to the code of conduct.

“To be blatantly honest I was severely shocked and disappointed,” Wolff said. “Students of color are tired of telling people that it is unacceptable to be part of an educational institution that allows for these things to happen, not once, not twice, but repeatedly.”

The student activist says he has seen enough and wants those in positions of power to start protecting targeted groups of students. The call for action is extending beyond students, catching the attention of alumni like James Neeb. When he heard about the posts he sent a letter calling for a change to the code of conduct.

“To send a message that this will not be tolerated here and we don’t want that type of person representing our school,” Neeb explained.

Neeb has noticed a pattern of racism on the campus since he was a student in the late ‘80s and says it needs to end.

‘“Without prompt and decisive action and penalties for these people who are perpetrating the racism there is no incentive not to do it anymore. I feel like this is the latest in a string of racial incidents that aren’t going to end unless they do anything different,” Neeb says.

Implementing changes into the code of conduct is an extensive process and could take up to 30 months according to Jake Wrasse, Legislative and Community Relations Liason for the UW-Eau Claire Office of the Chancellor. He explains because UW-Eau Claire is part of the UW System, changes to the code of conduct would apply to every campus and would need to be passed through state legislature, meaning UW-Eau Claire Chancellor James Schmidt cannot make decisions on when racism can be disciplined.

“An individual university could not take an action out of line with what all other universities work with in terms of these requirements,” Wrasse said. “If they tried to it would be disallowed. These are state employees and they cannot unilaterally change how the system works.”

There is also the consideration of freedom of speech and whether the type of change Neeb and Wolff are hoping to see to the code of conduct would violate students’ rights.

“Because the first amendment applies to a public university, if a public university is going to impose a punishment on a student particularly for something posted on social media that speech would have to be outside of first amendment protection,” says Dr. Eric Kasper, UW-Eau Claire professor of political science and Director for Menard’s Center of Constitutional Studies.

Kasper says racist language is often protected speech.

“There is a difference between if someone were to engage in that type of expression in the classroom versus what they might do on social media because in the classroom, the university does have the authority to deal with expression that would materially and substantially disrupt the work of a school including if it would interrupt classes or interfere with the opportunity of other students to obtain an education,” Kasper said.

Exemptions to freedom of speech include when the language expresses a threat or direct harassment but when it comes to general racist statements on social media, there is little the university can do about it.

“If a government institution like a public university were to try to take action against that especially if it were to be discriminating based on viewpoint that could result in a violation of the first amendment,” Kasper said.

Dr. Selika Ducksworth-Lawton is a professor at UW-Eau Claire and helping students navigate the extensive process to change the code of conduct.

“The students want the legislature to clarify when these racial slurs are threats and when they are not and especially when they are not in the classroom because we are seeing an increase in use of them,” says Ducksworth-Lawton.

Dr. Ducksworth-Lawton says the action is reminiscent of efforts to make change during the Civil Rights Movement in the ‘60s.

“There hasn’t been really attempt in my 28 years here at the university to amend it in this way so it is smart that the students are doing it because this is the smart nonviolent way to do it,” she says.

Even though they know it will be challenging, student activists like Wolff say change has to start somewhere.

“It is about time that we hold people accountable both on the student level and on the administration level. It is unacceptable that we have had incidents like this repeatedly and nothing has been done,” Wolff says.

Kasper says a faster way to battle racism at the university is to fight it daily.

“The university can continue to promote equality through its hiring, its class offerings, programming and there are certain restorative justice practices and I think overall when incidents like this occur there is an opportunity for the university to do what it does best which is to further educate.”

Ducksworth-Lawton says she and students are working with local lawmakers to take the next steps towards creating this change. In the meantime, student activists like Wolff say they at least want administration to acknowledge racism happens on campus so they know their voices are heard.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.