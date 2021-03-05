Children’s Museum plans to open Play Space

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Children’s Museum of Eau Claire is moving one more time until they open the new museum in 2022. The new temporary location is at 40 S. Barstow Street in the Haymarket Landing Building.

The Play Space will allow families to take part in programming during the week and on the weekends. In their new space, the museum will offer some exhibits including the Rocket Climber, Blue Blocks and Toddler Park elements, STEAM related programming and an option to rent the space for birthday parties in their new space.

The new location will be open to the public by late March. The space is just temporary, but this is the final move for the Children’s Museum of Eau Claire until the opening of the new museum in 2022.

While they prepare to open up the Play Space, they gave us a sneak peek on Hello Wisconsin.

