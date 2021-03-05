Advertisement

Children’s Museum plans to open Play Space

(WEAU)
By Sarah Winkelmann
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 4:59 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Children’s Museum of Eau Claire is moving one more time until they open the new museum in 2022. The new temporary location is at 40 S. Barstow Street in the Haymarket Landing Building.

The Play Space will allow families to take part in programming during the week and on the weekends. In their new space, the museum will offer some exhibits including the Rocket Climber, Blue Blocks and Toddler Park elements, STEAM related programming and an option to rent the space for birthday parties in their new space.

The new location will be open to the public by late March. The space is just temporary, but this is the final move for the Children’s Museum of Eau Claire until the opening of the new museum in 2022.

While they prepare to open up the Play Space, they gave us a sneak peek on Hello Wisconsin.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People listen to hearing in Wisconsin State Capitol overflow room on Wednesday.
Maskless mass at Wisconsin State Capitol fires backlash
A new Change.org petition questioning the company’s decision to drop it’s Native American head,...
Petition seeks answers on Leinenkugel’s logo change
Marshfield police chief Rick Gramza
Marshfield Police Chief resigns, city agrees to pay $72,000 plus some benefits
Garland Joseph Nelson
Man accused of killing Diemel brothers faces theft trial
Aaron Johnson
Family of missing Hayward man still searching for answers

Latest News

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., makes a statement to reporters as the second...
By slimmest of margins, Senate takes up $1.9T relief, stimulus checks bill
SportScene 13 Thursday
SportScene 13 Thursday
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
Defining Racism in the UW System Code of Conduct
Defining Racism in the UW System Code of Conduct