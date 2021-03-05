Advertisement

Couleecap brings state emergency rental assistance program to Coulee Region

The program is open to those making 80 percent or less of county median income, and those affected by COVID-related job loss.(WEAU)
By David LaClair
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Those struggling with rent in the Coulee Region can now receive some extra help.

Couleecap has joined non-profits statewide to provide the Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance Program (WERA).

Introduced by Gov. Tony Evers last week, the program offers financial assistance for rent and utility services.

The program is open to those making 80 percent or less of county median income, and those affected by COVID-related job loss.

“We can cover payments up to 12 months, so dating back to when the eviction moratorium happened due to COVID, but households can get up to 15 months worth of assistance,” said Kim Cable, Housing & Community Services director with Couleecap.

Couleecap has already received over 50 applications, and expects to serve at least 100 applicants across their four-county area this year.

Couleecap’s contract with WERA runs through the end of 2021.

For more information on the WERA program and how to sign up, click here.

