Eau Claire man arrested following chase, suspected 5th OWI

(WCAX)
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 10:07 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man is arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol on suspicion of his 5th offense operating under the influence after leading troopers on a vehicle chase.

Just after 3:30 p.m. on March 4, the Wisconsin State Patrol stopped a vehicle going east on I-94 in Dunn County for speeding.

The Trooper noticed signs of impairment after making contact with the driver, identified as 35-year-old Tyler Smith.

During the traffic stop, the trooper learned Smith had a revoked license and a warrant for his arrest out of Eau Claire County.

The Wisconsin State Patrol says Smith drove off during the stop, and troopers pursued. Smith later pulled over and was taken into custody. He could face charges for OWI 5th offense, fleeing, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

