Advertisement

Greenleaf baby in fight of her life, liver donor needed

Lydia Pennenberg's family took their plea to find her a liver public, hoping to find a donor.
Lydia Pennenberg's family took their plea to find her a liver public, hoping to find a donor.(WBAY)
By Emily Matesic
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENLEAF, Wis. (WBAY) - Not even a month old, a baby girl from Greenleaf is in the fight of her life. Lydia Pennenberg is in desperate need of a liver transplant.

The youngest and only girl in the family, Lydia Pennenberg was born on February 16th weighing 8 pounds 7 ounces. According to her dad, Andy Pennenberg, “Pretty routine, we were out of the hospital, we went home 24 hours after. Just had some routine follow ups with her bilirubin and after a few check ups, things weren’t really adding up.”

A trip to Children’s Hospital in Milwaukee, last week, led to a diagnosis of acute liver failure. “They thought maybe they could use some options where, if they gave her medicine and gave her some time her liver would kind of fix itself because it can regenerate on its own. So, I feel like the beginning of this week is when numbers weren’t changing,” says mom, Jessica Pennenberg.

And at less than a month old, it was determined Lydia would need a liver transplant to survive. Her dad says, “She’s been just tremendous. She’s just so strong and doing a great job. She’s very alert, she’s feeding normally and you wouldn’t think anything else was wrong.”

Being monitored closely and medicated, her hospital team and family are now looking for a liver donor. The ideal candidate would be 18 to 40 years old, type A or O blood, and weighing 80 pounds or less -- because Lydia is so small. Shannon Sova is living donor transplant nurse coordinator for Froedtert & The Medical College of Wisconsin. She says, “The liver is a very unique organ because of its ability to regenerate and so each segment or portion of the liver has its own blood supply and so we are able to take that from an adult, but we have to find a very small portion and so the smaller the person, the smaller the segment to donate to the baby.”

The Pennenberg family is taking their plea to Facebook, hoping to get as many eyes as possible on Lydia’s story, confident someone will help their little girl.

“We know it’s not going to be easy, but we know there’s a great fighting chance,” says Andy Pennenberg. He adds, “And there’s a lot of people out there that want to make a difference and I can’t think of any better difference they can make than saving a baby’s life.”

People who think you meet they criteria, to be a potential donor for Lydia, are asked to register online to be screened. The online application is the quickest and most efficient way to try and help Lydia.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People listen to hearing in Wisconsin State Capitol overflow room on Wednesday.
Maskless mass at Wisconsin State Capitol fires backlash
A new Change.org petition questioning the company’s decision to drop it’s Native American head,...
Petition seeks answers on Leinenkugel’s logo change
Marshfield police chief Rick Gramza
Marshfield Police Chief resigns, city agrees to pay $72,000 plus some benefits
Tyler Smith
Eau Claire man arrested following chase, suspected 5th OWI
Minnesota man arrested following vehicle chase in St. Croix County

Latest News

UW-Stout plans in-person commencement ceremony for May graduates
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., talks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Feb. 12,...
Johnson still undecided on seeking third Senate term
COVID-19
More Wisconsinites vaccinated against COVID-19 than tested positive for the virus
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., makes a statement to reporters as the second...
Dem split on jobless benefits slows virus relief, stimulus checks bill in Senate