Holiday hits baseline jumper to lift Bucks past Grizzlies

(WSAW)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 10:16 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Jrue Holiday hit a baseline jumper with two seconds remaining and the Milwaukee Bucks escaped with a 112-111 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday night in the final game for both teams before the All-Star break. Rookie Desmond Bane had a final chance for the Grizzlies, but his 3-pointer hit the front of the rim, giving the Bucks their sixth victory in seven games. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 26 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists, and Khris Middleton added 22 points and 10 rebounds. Holiday and Pat Connaughton finished with 15 points each. Ja Morant led Memphis with 35 points, 28 of them in the second half.

