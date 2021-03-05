Advertisement

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office trying to locate armed and dangerous subject

Gary Hughes is considered armed and dangerous.(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for an armed and dangerous subject who reportedly fired shots at a deputy.

Officials say they are trying to locate Gary Hughes, 74. When deputies made contact with him at his Springfield residence about a felony probation warrant, he told law enforcement he was not going back to jail. He then showed he had a firearm and fired shots at the deputy.

The deputy was able to exit the residence safely and called for backup. Officials then began a 15-hour negation standoff. When law enforcement finally entered the residence, Hughes was no longer at the scene.

Because Hughes is considered armed and dangerous, the public is asked to not approach him or attempt to apprehend him.

The investigation is still active.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

