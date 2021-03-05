Advertisement

La Crosse Speedway set to open this spring with COVID precautions

By David LaClair
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST SALEM, Wis. (WEAU) -

A Coulee Region summer staple looks forward to re-opening in May with some COVID precautions in place.

General fans will have the choice to wear a mask at the La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway in West Salem, but there will also be a set section of their grandstands specially designated to require masks.

General manager Chuck Deery says they look to make 2021 a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone.

“We’re going to follow the rules set forth by the CDC for outdoor venues similar to ours or like ours,” said Deery. “Our staff will be masked, and we’ll have sanitizing stations and separation barriers.”

Deery says he expects about 1600 fans to weekly events this year.

The season opens with street drags May 7, and the official season opener on May 15.

Times for each race can be found on the Speedway website.

