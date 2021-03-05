McDonell finishes season as state runner-ups

La Crosse, Wis. (WEAU) - After defeating N.E.W. Lutheran in the state semifinals, the McDonell Macks had a hard time matching up with Hustisford’s height as the Macks lost in the WIAA Division 5 State Championship game 69-35.

Hustisford jumped out to an early 10-0 lead and McDonell could not catch the Falcons as they shot 68% from the field in the game. Dylan Kuehl had 20-points and Alex Eggleston 19-points to lead Hustisford. Logan Hughes led the Macks with 12-points.

The Macks finish their 5th straight trip to the state tournament with a 17-5 record.

