Milwaukee approves plan for fans at Brewers games

Opening day is April 1
American Family Field, then Miller Park, is seen Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, in Milwaukee. (AP...
American Family Field, then Miller Park, is seen Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 9:40 AM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - Say good-bye to the cardboard cutouts. Milwaukee Brewers fans can look forward to going to games again.

The Milwaukee health commissioner approved a plan to let fans fill the Brewers stadium to 25 percent of capacity during the regular season.

The Brewers’ opening day is Thursday, April 1, hosting the Minnesota Twins.

“This is an exciting day for us as well as our fans and partners who we know are eager to return to American Family Field,” Brewers president of business operations Rick Schlesinger wrote in a statement announcing the health commissioner’s approval. “Our players repeatedly say that Brewers fans bring phenomenal energy to the game and are the critical piece of the ballpark atmosphere.”

The Brewers said season ticket holders for seats and suites will be contacted next week about their options for going to games.

Schlesinger said this means much-needed jobs for their “game-day workforce” and thanked Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson and her staff for reviewing their details plans.

Health officials did not approve tailgating at the stadium.

