Minnesota man arrested following vehicle chase in St. Croix County

St. Croix County, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is taken to the St. Croix County jail following a vehicle chase.

Around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 4, the Wisconsin State Patrol responded to a report of a driver displaying and pointing a handgun at another driver.

A vehicle matching the description was located on I-94 in St. Croix County, near U.S. Highway 12 in Hudson. Troopers attempted to stop the vehicle. The driver initially stopped, but then drove off as troopers asked him to get out of the vehicle. Troopers drove off after the vehicle, and the driver stopped after a short chase.

That driver is identified as 28-year-old Jacob Koltz of Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. Koltz was taken into custody. Troopers say a handgun was located in the vehicle. Koltz could face multiple charges, including 2nd degree recklessly endangering safety and fleeing.

