More Wisconsinites vaccinated against COVID-19 than tested positive for the virus

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY, WEAU) – There are more people in Wisconsin who are inoculated against COVID-19 than were infected by the virus that causes it. The state Department of Health Services (DHS) says 572,501 people in Wisconsin have completed their vaccination regimen in the past 82 days, compared to a total 565,808 people testing positive for the COVID-19 virus in the past 13 months.

The DHS says 350 people tested positive for the coronavirus in the latest batch of results for people being tested, or testing positive, for the first time. There were 3,384 of those tests. That’s 10.34% of the test results, which is the 2nd lowest positivity rate in a week. If you look at positive results among all the tests turned in to the state, including those who were tested multiple times, the positivity rate dipped after a couple days on the rise, falling to 2.3% Thursday, the latest data available (results by all tests are preliminary while negative tests undergo further review).

Deaths were reported in Fond du Lac, Kenosha, Lincoln, Monroe (2), Ozaukee (2) and Sawyer counties. The death count was revised in Kewaunee County.

Health officials are emphasizing it’s not time to let our guard down. In a health briefing Thursday afternoon, they reiterated the importance of wearing masks, washing hands, and social distancing, and begged people to stay the course for at least two more months: Wait for more people to get vaccinated and for the weather to improve so more social events can be outdoors.

New cases were reported in 51 Wisconsin counties. Again this week there were significant revisions to some county case totals.

VACCINATIONS

Wisconsin reached a milestone for COVID-19 vaccinations on Friday and set new records for the number of shots administered. The state passed 1 million Wisconsinites getting vaccinated against COVID-19. The state Department of Health Services says the latest reports from vaccinators total 1,023,306 people getting a shot of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, which is a record 36,919 more people than Thursday’s report. More than 1 in 6 people have had at least one dose of a vaccine.

The number of shots administered was also a record. There have been 1,631,270 “shots in the arm” since December 13 counting Wisconsin residents and non-residents. That’s 62,941 more doses than Thursday and about 2,500 more doses than the previous record... which was set Thursday. Wisconsin’s 7-day averages are now averaging 43,671 doses per day -- that’s a record.

Gov. Tony Evers’s office says Wisconsin ranks fourth in the nation for the total number of doses administered and is number one in the Upper Midwest for the number of doses administered per 100,000 residents.

By the state’s numbers, 24,158 more people completed their two-dose vaccinations than the state reported Thursday, the fourth-best daily increase on record. We could see a sudden jump in that number in the next week or two when the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine is delivered and administered to educators.

Almost 6 in 10 (59.8%) adults 65 and older in Wisconsin have received a vaccine, and almost 3 in 10 (29.2%) have received their second shot.

We’re seeing the percentage of more age groups getting the vaccine jump after more groups became eligible for the vaccine on March 1.

Here’s a look at some local vaccination numbers:

EAU CLAIRE CO. FIRST DOSE: 21,310 (20.4% OF COUNTY POPULATION) FULLY VACCINATED: 12,264 (11.7%)

CHIPPEWA CO. FIRST DOSE: 12,832 (19.8%) FULLY VACCINATED: 7,383 (11.4%)

LA CROSSE CO. FIRST DOSE: 24,711 (20.9%) FULLY VACCINATED: 14,905 (12.6%)

DUNN CO. FIRST DOSE: 6,550 (14.4%) FULLY VACCINATED: 2,799 (6.2%)

Buffalo County Public Health announces 62.6% of its 65 and older population has received at least 1 dose of the COVID-19 Vaccine, and 26.2% have completed their vaccination series.

The increases in the percentage of people being fully vaccinated is much lower because there are 3 to 4 weeks between the first dose and the second dose of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

The state launched a toll-free hotline to answer questions about COVID-19 vaccines: 1-844-684-1064. Call center staff can help to find a vaccinator and assist with registering for an appointment. The hotline is especially intended for people who don’t have internet access, so please share this with anyone you know who could benefit. The state is still in the process of rolling out a statewide vaccine registry.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The DHS reported 57 new COVID-19 hospitalizations in the past 24-hour period. That’s a little higher than the 7-day average of 53 hospitalizations per day. There have been 26,387 people hospitalized for COVID-19 at some point in the past year, which is 4.7% of all cases.

Current hospitalizations are the lowest we’ve ever recorded, with our data going back to August 1, 2020. The Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported 262 COVID-19 patients in the state’s hospitals Thursday, with 67 in ICU. We expect updated figures Friday afternoon.

HOSPITAL READINESS

In terms of hospital readiness, the WHA reported the state’s 134 hospitals had a total 324 ICU beds (22.1%) and 2,158 of all medical beds (19.3%) -- ICU, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative flow isolation beds -- available on Thursday.

