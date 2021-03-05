Advertisement

No rescue needed after two people fall through the ice in La Crosse

(KGWN)
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 10:20 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are safe after falling through the ice in La Crosse.

Around 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 4, the La Crosse Fire Department was dispatched for a report of someone who may have fallen through the ice behind Lauderdale Place.

At the scene, crews noticed fishing gear next to a hole in the ice where it appeared someone had fallen through. Crews also saw tracks leading from around the northeast side of the ice and ending at the hole.

Firefighters began searching with reach poles and underwater cameras as well as dive operations. While the fire department searched, the La Crosse Police Department interviewed neighbors. One neighbor said he saw two people out on the ice fall in the water, and he said they both go out and left the area.

Diving efforts were discontinued, and crews were met by the two people who had fallen through the ice and they confirmed what happened.

