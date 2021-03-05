Advertisement

State leaders to submit plan for child care funding to offset pandemic costs

(WBAY)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - State leaders will be submitting a plan to use with the Joint Committee on Finance in order to use additional child care awards the state has received.

“As I’ve said before, the success of our early care and education system is directly tied to the economic success of our state,” said Gov. Tony Evers. “This plan will provide immediate- and medium-term stability to ensure families can continue to access affordable, quality care. When viewed together with our budget, it sets our state up to be a national leader in early care and education.”

According to a news release, Congress has given an additional $148.8 million in funding for childcare to Wisconsin through the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021. The money is meant to offset the impact of the pandemic on costs that come with early child care and education.

The plan will be submitted and reviewed by the JFC before the funds can go out to these groups.

Most of the funding will be given out through two phases of the Child Care Counts program, but Gov. Evers noted five additional programs will also be created.

