UW-Stout plans in-person commencement ceremony for May graduates

(WEAU)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - The University of Wisconsin- Stout announced Friday they will be holding an in-person commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 8.

The ceremony will be for graduates only. No family, guests or other spectators will be allowed, but a livestream broadcast will be provided.

To allow for social distancing, multiple small ceremonies will be held throughout the day. Stout is requiring students to register before the deadline of Friday, March 26. Participants will also be required to test negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of the ceremony and wear a mask.

“We are excited and grateful that we will be able to offer our graduates the ability to receive their diploma during an in-person ceremony,” said Chancellor Katherine Frank. “We are working extremely hard to give our students as normal a college experience as possible, and this is an important step in that effort.”

