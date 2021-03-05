WisDOT makes registering out-of-state vehicles a little easier

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Nearly one in five used vehicles needing registered in Wisconsin have out-of-state titles and, now, the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation has made doing so easier and saved residents from a trip to the DMV.

On Thursday, the agency unveiled its eMV Public online application which lets Wisconsin residents begin their transfer applications online. According to DMV Administrator Kristina Boardman the number of applications they transfer in a year can reach into the six-figures.

“That’s more than 100,000 DMV customers each year who now have the opportunity to conveniently apply online for expedited processing,” Boardman said. “It’s part of our ongoing effort to offer greater customer service.”

With over 50,000 people moving into Wisconsin last year, despite ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, WisDOT hopes the change will also make getting settled one step simpler.

Of all of the out-of-state registrations WisDOT processes in a year, just under two-thirds of them are automobiles, often ones that Wisconsin residents buy close their home, but from a dealer or individual just over the state border. The agency expects the new system will be “very helpful” when buying from the latter.

