World Dairy Expo planners promise show in 2021

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - After cancelling last year’s World Dairy Expo, show officials say there will be a live show in 2021. The big question now though seems to be, where will that show be held? The show is scheduled to run from September 28th through October 2 at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison. Last fall the show had to be canceled because of the Coronavirus pandemic and show officials still aren’t sure if Dane County will be open for business by the time this year’s show rolls around. So Expo officials say they are talking with other venues as back-up in case the Madison site isn’t available. Those officials won’t say what sites they are checking out as those other sites had until the end of February to submit applications to host the show.

Delegates to this years National Farmers Union Convention, held virtually earlier this week, did manage to get some policy positions passed. Included in that policy was a measure to urge Congress to develop an in depth program to let dairy farmers receive a profitable return on their investment, including an adjustable base make allowance that would reflect the difference between milk prices and the cost of production. Delegates also dealt with issues like rural mental health, diversity and inclusion in agriculture, climate change and rural economic development. They also changed their policy by voting that delegates to any future national convention must be actively engaged in farming or ranching.

A big group of U.S Senators, with support from multiple farm groups, has introduced a bill called the U.S.—Cuba Trade Act of 2021 that would normalize trade relations with Cuba. We’ve had an embargo against Cuba since the 1960s but in 2000 ten President Bill Clinton signed the Trade Sanctions Reform and Export Enhancement Act. That allowed for U.S. exports, especially farm products, to go to Cuba. Since then we have sold the Cubans well over $6 billion worth of U.S. farm goods but last year those sales fell to just $163 million because of former President Trump’s dislike for the Cuban government.

New Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said this week he like the Farmers to Families Food box Program but he does have some concerns. He said it looks like too much of the money for the program is going to those who administer the program. He wants more of the money actually going into products for the boxes.

