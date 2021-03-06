Advertisement

Avoid becoming a victim of car break-ins

Police say car break-ins tend to increase in warmer weather.
By Carla Rogner
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 8:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - As temperatures increase, so do the chances of becoming a victim of a vehicle break-in.

Officer Stephen McMahon of the Chippewa Falls Police Department says warmer weather tends to bring out more thieves.

According to police, some ways to avoid becoming a victim include ensuring vehicles are locked and removing valuables, especially firearms.

“Another thing we can encourage people to do is if they are parking their cars at their house and you have security cameras, check where you park your car because you may catch somebody trying to get into their vehicles and that could help us solve other crimes that already occurred in that area,” he says.

In some parts of the Chippewa Valley, car break-ins have been on the rise. Between July and August of 2020, the Eau Claire Police Department reported a significantly high number of vehicle thefts. In April 2020, The Chippewa Falls Police Department responded to a rash of break-ins in the city.

For these reasons, police say it is important to remain vigilant as we head into spring.

